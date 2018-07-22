MISSING PERSON

Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties

EMBED </>More Videos

There were Sunday prayers at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont, for a family once part of this parish community. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There were Sunday prayers at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont, for a family once part of this parish community.

"Father Basil had prayers and all of our intentions go out to the family and Mollie, we just want her to come home safely," said church member Mary Mockel.

RELATED: Woman rescued from Monterey County coast recounts harrowing crash

Mollie Tibbetts spent part of her childhood in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood before moving to Iowa. The 20-year-old is now missing, last seen going out for a jog in Brooklyn, Iowa on Wednesday night.

The desperate search continues for the University of Iowa student. Hundreds of people are searching for Tibbetts combing cornfields where she's been known to run.

"It's exhausting, I don't know where she is, I don't know if she's safe," Tibbett's mother Laura Calderwood told us by phone.

RELATED: Missing 3-year-old found safe in Missouri cornfield with Yorkie by her side

Calderwood said her daughter has no enemies. Investigators say Mollie was last seen wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes. Her wallet and ID's all left behind at the home she shares with her boyfriend.

Tibbett's father still lives in the East Bay, he's now in Iowa helping in the search. Police say that search is ongoing, but at this point they don't need any more volunteers. Brooklyn, Iowa has about 1,500 people and most of that community is now on the lookout for the missing woman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing womancollege studentu.s. & worldsearchOaklandPiedmontOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dog stays all night with toddler who wandered into cornfield
Woman rescued from Monterey Co. coast recounts crash
MISSING PERSON
Woman rescued from Monterey Co. coast recounts crash
Officials: Missing Oregon woman survived on water for 7 days
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur
More missing person
Top Stories
Brush fire burns 300 acres, prompts evacuations in Milpitas
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA
Washington police officer struck and killed during police chase
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Memorial service for Missouri boating accident victims
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
Show More
SpaceX launches Block 5 version Falcon 9 rocket
'Historic mistake' to allow US president to meet with Putin: Former Obama adviser
More heavy rain expected in eastern US for week ahead
SFPD called on black business owner in Mission District
Lake County fire forces evacuations in Kelseyville area
More News