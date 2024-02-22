President Biden visits Los Altos Hills for 3rd Bay Area campaign fundraiser

President Biden visited Los Altos Hills Thursday for a third Bay Area campaign fundraiser and also met with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter.

President Biden visited Los Altos Hills Thursday for a third Bay Area campaign fundraiser and also met with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter.

President Biden visited Los Altos Hills Thursday for a third Bay Area campaign fundraiser and also met with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter.

President Biden visited Los Altos Hills Thursday for a third Bay Area campaign fundraiser and also met with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter.

LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif. (KGO) -- President Biden kicked off day two of his Bay Area visit after attending two fundraisers in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Biden met with the widow and daughter of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Thursday in San Francisco.

It came as the president attended more fundraisers in the Bay Area.

The White House released images from the meeting with Yulia and Dasha Navalny at the Fairmont Hotel.

RELATED: President Joe Biden meets with widow, daughter of Alexei Navalny during San Francisco visit

Nearly a week has passed since the death of Alexei Navalny. The longtime Russian opposition leader and critic of Vladimir Putin, died in prison at 47 years old.

A Russian medical certificate said he died of natural causes but his family and allies accuse Putin of killing him.

"He was a man of incredible courage and it's amazing how his wife and daughter are emulating that," Biden said following the meeting.

In his remarks after the meeting, the President said a response to Navalny's death is coming.

"We're going to be announcing the sanctions against Putin - who is responsible for his death - tomorrow," Biden said Thursday.

VIDEO: Biden calls Putin a 'crazy SOB' and takes aim at Trump during SF fundraiser for 2024 election

President Joe Biden calls Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'crazy SOB' and takes aim at Trump during fundraiser for 2024 election.

Later in the afternoon, word came from a treasury spokesperson that the U.S. on Friday will impose over 500 sanctions on Russia, its enablers, and its war machine as the administration marks two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

This will be largest single tranche since the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion and sanctions will be rolled out from both Treasury and State.

Following the Thursday meeting with Navalny's wife and daughter, Biden made his way to a Los Altos Mansion for a campaign fundraiser.

The event hosted by real estate developer Bob Klein, Klein's wife, and former state controller Steve Westly.

Tickets for the event going for as much as $100,000 with the cheapest tickets at around $6,000.

MORE: Biden touts new student debt relief for 150,000 more loan borrowers as ticket to 'chase dreams'

Anyone wanting a photo with President would pay at least $25,000.

As the Biden motorcade made its way to the Los Altos Hills event, protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza took to the side of the road.

Others waving Israel's flag were also seen at the time of the event.

President Biden did not address the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling on IVF at the campaign fundraiser according to reporters present, but continued to warn that American democracy "can all be wiped out" if "the last guy" is re-elected.

"I'm not the gift of all presidents, but I'm sure as hell better than the last guy," Biden said, according to journalists at the event who report that the President also gave remarks on the border pointing blame for issues there at the GOP.

"The border is in chaos. They don't have the personnel," he said, adding Republicans won't even give money "for the machines to detect the fentanyl that's coming in."

The President left SFO after 4 p.m. Thursday to head back to the White House where he will host the nation's governors Saturday for the National Governors Association Winter meeting.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live