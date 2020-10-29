vote 2020

2020 election: Share your voting experience here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's cliché, but it's true: the 2020 election is unlike any other. Many people are voting by mail for the first time or making plans to vote earlier than usual.

What was your voting experience like? Did it go smoothly or did you have problems trying to cast your ballot and vote? ABC7 News wants to know.

Let us know by filling out the form below (or clicking here to open it in a new window).


Remember, you have several options when it comes to casting your ballot in the 2020 election.

RELATED: What you need to know about vote by mail in California

Every registered voter in California was sent a mail-in ballot this year, which you can return in the mail up until Election Day (Nov. 3). You could also drop it off at any ballot drop box or polling location.

If you want to vote in person, you also have options to vote ahead of and on Election Day. Learn more about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic here.

And if you're still not clear on all those California ballot measures, we've got you covered. Check out our interactive guide to the 12 propositions below.

CA PROPS: Everything to know about the 2020 ballot measures
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


Report a correction or typo
