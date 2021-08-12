'This is discriminatory': North Bay activists protest vaccine mandates, warn local businesses

About a dozen activists fanned out through downtown Novato late Wednesday night, posting yellow flyers with a warning to local businesses who may consider requiring proof of vaccination from customers.
RELATED: Hundreds of SF bars now requiring proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test
"This is dangerous, divisive and discriminatory," said Tief Gibbs.
"Here's the message, the people who want 'vaccine passports' are the ones who were happy to let you go bankrupt because they were too afraid to go out for over a year, the people who want you in business are the ones you'll be banning," said one activist.
The word boycott doesn't appear on the flyer but activists say that's their plan.
"I personally won't be using services or buying food from businesses that require proof of vaccination," Gibbs added.
RELATED: Doctors in favor of requiring proof of vaccination to enter Bay Area businesses
More businesses and restaurants have started requiring proof of vaccination like HopMonk Tavern. Its website says out of an abundance of caution, it will require vaccine cards for ticketed concert events.
Arun Neupani says he'll consider vaccine proof if the Delta variant gets worse at his his restaurant.
"In the future, not now. I'll trust if you're vaccinated or not vaccinated," said Neupani.
Isabella Barbosa's dad survived COVID-19. She has no problem proving she's vaccinated to any business owner.
RELATED: Vaccines are a 'personal decision,' church founder says after congregant refuses shot, dies of COVID
"It's unnecessary, if you don't want to go in, you don't have to run them out of business," said Barbosa.
Cindy believes everyone has their right to an opinion but when it comes to vaccines.
"It's not a privacy issue, it's about keeping our neighbors safe," said Cindy Wilde from Novato.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- Map shows every Bay Area vaccination site
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- MAP: See how many people are vaccinated in your ZIP code