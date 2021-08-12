Society

'This is discriminatory': North Bay activists protest vaccine mandates, warn local businesses

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Activists protest vaccine mandates, warn local businesses

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Activists in the North Bay are protesting vaccine mandates coming to the the Bay Area. The group used flyers to send a warning to business owners who may require proof of vaccination from customers, that they could face economic consequences and even local boycotts.

About a dozen activists fanned out through downtown Novato late Wednesday night, posting yellow flyers with a warning to local businesses who may consider requiring proof of vaccination from customers.

RELATED: Hundreds of SF bars now requiring proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test

"This is dangerous, divisive and discriminatory," said Tief Gibbs.

"Here's the message, the people who want 'vaccine passports' are the ones who were happy to let you go bankrupt because they were too afraid to go out for over a year, the people who want you in business are the ones you'll be banning," said one activist.

The word boycott doesn't appear on the flyer but activists say that's their plan.

"I personally won't be using services or buying food from businesses that require proof of vaccination," Gibbs added.

RELATED: Doctors in favor of requiring proof of vaccination to enter Bay Area businesses
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco says its considering the possibility of requiring proof of vaccination status to enter bars, restaurants and other businesses.



More businesses and restaurants have started requiring proof of vaccination like HopMonk Tavern. Its website says out of an abundance of caution, it will require vaccine cards for ticketed concert events.

Arun Neupani says he'll consider vaccine proof if the Delta variant gets worse at his his restaurant.

"In the future, not now. I'll trust if you're vaccinated or not vaccinated," said Neupani.

Isabella Barbosa's dad survived COVID-19. She has no problem proving she's vaccinated to any business owner.

RELATED: Vaccines are a 'personal decision,' church founder says after congregant refuses shot, dies of COVID

"It's unnecessary, if you don't want to go in, you don't have to run them out of business," said Barbosa.

Cindy believes everyone has their right to an opinion but when it comes to vaccines.

"It's not a privacy issue, it's about keeping our neighbors safe," said Cindy Wilde from Novato.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynovatovaccinesface maskbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiabusinesseconomycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News