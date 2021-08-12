'This is discriminatory': North Bay activists protest vaccine mandates, warn local businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10930572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco says its considering the possibility of requiring proof of vaccination status to enter bars, restaurants and other businesses.

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Activists in the North Bay are protesting vaccine mandates coming to the the Bay Area. The group used flyers to send a warning to business owners who may require proof of vaccination from customers, that they could face economic consequences and even local boycotts.About a dozen activists fanned out through downtown Novato late Wednesday night, posting yellow flyers with a warning to local businesses who may consider requiring proof of vaccination from customers."This is dangerous, divisive and discriminatory," said Tief Gibbs."Here's the message, the people who want 'vaccine passports' are the ones who were happy to let you go bankrupt because they were too afraid to go out for over a year, the people who want you in business are the ones you'll be banning," said one activist.The word boycott doesn't appear on the flyer but activists say that's their plan."I personally won't be using services or buying food from businesses that require proof of vaccination," Gibbs added.More businesses and restaurants have started requiring proof of vaccination like HopMonk Tavern. Its website says out of an abundance of caution, it will require vaccine cards for ticketed concert events.Arun Neupani says he'll consider vaccine proof if the Delta variant gets worse at his his restaurant."In the future, not now. I'll trust if you're vaccinated or not vaccinated," said Neupani.Isabella Barbosa's dad survived COVID-19. She has no problem proving she's vaccinated to any business owner."It's unnecessary, if you don't want to go in, you don't have to run them out of business," said Barbosa.Cindy believes everyone has their right to an opinion but when it comes to vaccines."It's not a privacy issue, it's about keeping our neighbors safe," said Cindy Wilde from Novato.