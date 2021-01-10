us capitol

'Proud Boys' Hawaii founder arrested in Hawaii, charged with unlawful entry into U.S. Capitol

HONOLULU (KGO) -- The founding member of 'Proud Boys Hawaii' was arrested Thursday, accused of unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol Building during Wednesday's riot.

FBI agents captured Nicholas Ochs at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

On Wednesday, Ochs posted a photo of himself on Twitter, posing with a lit cigarette in his mouth inside the Capitol. The tweet's caption said, "Hello from the Capital (sic) lol."

RELATED: Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Ochs unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for the state House District 22 seat, representing Waikiki in 2020. He was defeated by Democrat Adrian Tam by a 68% to 32% margin.

The Department of Justice is seeking his removal to the District of Columbia to face the charge. His initial appearance will be in federal court in Honolulu.

As the events in Washington unfolded on Wednesday, photos from inside the Capitol went viral around the world.

