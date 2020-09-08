PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

High fire danger triggers PG&E power shutoffs in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties

PG&E shut off power overnight to 23,000 customers in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties because of dry and windy conditions that carry a high fire risk. The shutoffs come as new evacuations were ordered for the Walbridge Fire.

The utility issued the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) over concerns that powerlines could fall and start fires. PG&E says while this weather calls for being on high alert, it is not like the weather we saw in 2017 when the Tubbs Fire happened.

LIST: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs

"This event doesn't have quite as much as we call it upper-level support, we don't anticipate it being as strong," said Scott Strenfel, PG&E Meteorologist.

The forecast calls for this windy dry weather to last through tomorrow morning. PG&E says once conditions have improved, they will inspect the lines for any damage. They hope that won't take more than 12 hours and they can then turn the power back on so possibly sometime tomorrow evening, that is still to be determined.

Across the state, PG&E is warning customers of that Public Safety Power Shutoffs could impact 172,000 customers in 22 counties.

There is also the concern of high winds fanning the flames of the Walbridge Fire, which is part of the LNU Lightning Complex. Overnight, new evacuations were issued for people in Sonoma County who live south of Mill Creek Road, north of Sweetwater Springs Road, west of Westside Road and east of Palmer Creek Road.
