PG&E says Public Safety Power Shutoff possible on Monday due to dangerous wildfire conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is warning it could turn off power early Monday morning because of dangerous wildfire conditions.
Fifteen counties, including Sonoma and Napa, could see Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to dry conditions and high winds. About 130,000 customers could be affected.
PG&E says it has notified customers in 15 counties and five tribal communities about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting early Monday morning on December 7. Dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts increases risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.
High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday evening with high winds forecast to continue until into early Monday morning, peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday, PG&E says.
The highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Sierra foothills; the North Bay mountains and portions of the Central Coast. This is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.
Here is a list of customers by county who could be potentially affected by this PSPS event, sent by a press release from PG&E:
Alpine County: 574 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
Amador County: 9,573 customers, 764 Medical Baseline customers
Calaveras County: 10,759 customers, 440 Medical Baseline customers
El Dorado County: 35,732 customers, 2,555 Medical Baseline customers
Fresno County: 1,292 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers
Lake County: 1,223 customers, 67 Medical Baseline customers
Monterey County: 333 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
Napa County: 6,780 customers, 218 Medical Baseline customers
Nevada County: 25,938 customers, 1,509 Medical Baseline customers
Placer County: 24,918 customers, 1,586 Medical Baseline customers
Sierra County: 1,099 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma County: 1,797 customers, 61 Medical Baseline customers
Tulare County: 276 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
Tuolumne County: 10,114 customers, 573 Medical Baseline customers
Yuba County: 312 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
Total:130,722 customers, 7,928 Medical Baseline customers
The following Tribal Community counts are included within the County level detail above.
Dry Creek Rancheria Tribal community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Jackson Rancheria Tribal community: 28 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Middletown Rancheria Tribal community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Shingle Springs Rancheria Tribal community: 49 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
Tuolumne Tribal community: 100 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
