PG&E says Public Safety Power Shutoff possible on Monday due to dangerous wildfire conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is warning it could turn off power early Monday morning because of dangerous wildfire conditions.Fifteen counties, including Sonoma and Napa, could see Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to dry conditions and high winds. About 130,000 customers could be affected.PG&E says it has notified customers in 15 counties and five tribal communities about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting early Monday morning on December 7. Dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts increases risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday evening with high winds forecast to continue until into early Monday morning, peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday, PG&E says.The highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Sierra foothills; the North Bay mountains and portions of the Central Coast. This is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.Here is a list of customers by county who could be potentially affected by this PSPS event, sent by a press release from PG&E:Alpine County: 574 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customersAmador County: 9,573 customers, 764 Medical Baseline customersCalaveras County: 10,759 customers, 440 Medical Baseline customersEl Dorado County: 35,732 customers, 2,555 Medical Baseline customersFresno County: 1,292 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customersLake County: 1,223 customers, 67 Medical Baseline customersMonterey County: 333 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customersNapa County: 6,780 customers, 218 Medical Baseline customersNevada County: 25,938 customers, 1,509 Medical Baseline customersPlacer County: 24,918 customers, 1,586 Medical Baseline customersSierra County: 1,099 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customersSonoma County: 1,797 customers, 61 Medical Baseline customersTulare County: 276 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customersTuolumne County: 10,114 customers, 573 Medical Baseline customersYuba County: 312 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customersTotal:130,722 customers, 7,928 Medical Baseline customersThe following Tribal Community counts are included within the County level detail above.Dry Creek Rancheria Tribal community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customersJackson Rancheria Tribal community: 28 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customersMiddletown Rancheria Tribal community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customersShingle Springs Rancheria Tribal community: 49 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customersTuolumne Tribal community: 100 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers