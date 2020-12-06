PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Power shutoff still possible for more than 2,300 Bay Area customers on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)'s warning that it could turn off power early Monday morning remains in effect because of dangerous wildfire conditions.

Sixteen counties, including Napa and Sonoma, could see Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to dry conditions and high winds. About 92,000 customers could be affected which is down from Friday's estimated 130,000 count. PG&E says the decrease is due to the changing weather conditions.



RELATED: PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
Roughly 2,300 residents in Napa County and 66 in Sonoma County could be still impacted by the PSPS.

However, Butte, Kern and Plumas counties have now been added to the PSPS scope area; there are less than 100 customers expected to be impacted in these counties combined, PG&E says.

CAL FIRE tells ABC7 News it has a fire engine strike team on the border of Santa Clara and Alameda Counties - just in case.

RELATED: PG&E says Public Safety Power Shutoff possible on Monday due to dangerous wildfire conditions

Here is a list of customers by county who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event provided by PG&E:

Alpine County: 574 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Amador County: 4,244 customers, 318 Medical Baseline customers
Butte County: 8,713 customers, 801 Medical Baseline customers
Calaveras County: 10,867 customers, 450 Medical Baseline customers
El Dorado County: 28,358 customers, 1,926 Medical Baseline customers
Fresno County: 466 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers
Kern County: 5 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Lake County: 24 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Napa County: 2,378 customers, 104 Medical Baseline customers

Nevada County: 22,931 customers, 1,313 Medical Baseline customers
Placer County: 6,401 customers, 420 Medical Baseline customers
Plumas County: 344 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma County: 66 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customers
Tulare County: 233 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers
Tuolumne County: 5,173 customers, 232 Medical Baseline customers
Yuba County: 1,507 customers, 125 Medical Baseline customers
Total: 92,286 customers, 5,736 Medical Baseline customers
