Sonoma County woman's quick thinking saves 5 puppies during devastating wildfires

A Good Samaritan and volunteer with the Soft Paws Rescue in Sonoma County, stumbled upon an empty beer box at a Walmart in Patterson on Monday. She noticed the box was taped shut on all sides and making noises.
Turns out five puppies were inside.
Rescuers with the Soft Paw Rescue had challenges getting the 6-week old Chihuahua mixes to their foster homes in Santa Rosa because of heavy smoke and evacuation routes.
The non-profit decided to name each puppy after a fire department.
Graton, Helena, Maya, Rosa and Caz will be available for adoption after Sept. 1.
