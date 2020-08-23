Pets & Animals

Sonoma County woman's quick thinking saves 5 puppies during devastating wildfires

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman's quick thinking saved the lives of five puppies who are now in need of a good home.

A Good Samaritan and volunteer with the Soft Paws Rescue in Sonoma County, stumbled upon an empty beer box at a Walmart in Patterson on Monday. She noticed the box was taped shut on all sides and making noises.

Turns out five puppies were inside.

RELATED: Meet the horse, Welsh pony, alpaca being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex fire

Rescuers with the Soft Paw Rescue had challenges getting the 6-week old Chihuahua mixes to their foster homes in Santa Rosa because of heavy smoke and evacuation routes.

The non-profit decided to name each puppy after a fire department.

Graton, Helena, Maya, Rosa and Caz will be available for adoption after Sept. 1.

A woman's quick thinking saved the lives of five puppies who are now in need of a good home.





