Hollywood agent Richard Weitz, daughter raise millions for charity with 'Quarantunes'

A father and his daughter have built a bridge between two generations and raised a fortune for charity from their Los Angeles home during the coronavirus pandemic.The pair has held a series of virtual fundraisers they call, 'Quarantunes,' which could become a model for other events, with so many traditional, charity galas being canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.What began with a simple idea by a single teenager who wanted to give back has grown into a show business phenomenon that has featured more than 200 of the world's most famous performers and raised almost $7 million.Just before her 17th birthday, Demi Weitz was looking for a way to mark the occasion."Let's raise $10,000," she suggested to her Dad, "let's do something that will help other people."Her father, Richard Weitz, is a partner at William Morris Endeavor and one of the most powerful agents in Hollywood.He told Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon the secret to making 'Quarantunes' work is the close relationship with Demi -- and Clive Davis, the legendary music man who discovered Whitney Houston among so many others.Now, Davis helps recruit top artists for a series of Zoom calls.The cast of "Hamilton" reunited to raise cash for Bryan Stevenson's Equal Justice Initiative.Politicians, like New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, have appeared and heavy hitters, like Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, gave personal donations."It's been the most humbling and loving experience for me and Demi," Richard said. "Because we have to work well together now. It's not a choice."Demi calls her father her best friend."I never expected to go to this level of friendship. We're a team," Demi said.They host each Zoom call for up to 1000 invited guests from their kitchen.What has this process taught them?"Well, I've probably learned that I need to be home more and spend more time with my family," Richard said.Demi has seen her self-confidence increase dramatically."The most powerful part for me is that I now believe in myself. I had no faith in myself before this started. I didn't think my voice mattered. What I've learned is that this generation, Generation Z, is so powerful and just having one idea can have the biggest ripple effect in the world," Demi said.