US plan aims to end racial, ethnic discrimination in home appraisals

By
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic discrimination in home appraisals

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a plan that's intended to end racial and ethnic discrimination in the appraisal of home values.

The plan is part of a broader federal effort to address a wealth gap that systemic inequality has perpetuated.

Among the 21 in the plan is a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry.

The Austin family sunk $400,000 into renovating their home, but were stunned when they barely gained any value during the appraisal process. When they had a white woman pose as the homeowner, that all changed.



Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so buyers can receive a mortgage.

An analysis by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac shows appraisers are more likely to undervalue homes in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. This form of discrimination widens the racial wealth gap.




According to the study, Black renters in San Francisco faced the sixth worst response rate in the country.



