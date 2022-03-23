US plan aims to end racial, ethnic discrimination in home appraisals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10332028" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Austin family sunk $400,000 into renovating their home, but were stunned when they barely gained any value during the appraisal process. When they had a white woman pose as the homeowner, that all changed.

Tenisha Tate-Austin shares her family’s story of appraisal discrimination from Marin City and introduces VP Harris.

“I'm grateful to Vice President Harris for standing with me and with other victims of appraisal bias and committed to taking on this issue.” pic.twitter.com/kZtvPAdmtM — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) March 23, 2022

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge: “housing discrimination is not a thing of the past. Issues such as redlining and discrimination in home buying and refinancing are still persistent in our society today.” pic.twitter.com/h50vzOC6kD — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) March 23, 2022

According to the study, Black renters in San Francisco faced the sixth worst response rate in the country.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a plan that's intended to end racial and ethnic discrimination in the appraisal of home values.The plan is part of a broader federal effort to address a wealth gap that systemic inequality has perpetuated.Among the 21 in the plan is a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry.Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so buyers can receive a mortgage.An analysis by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac shows appraisers are more likely to undervalue homes in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. This form of discrimination widens the racial wealth gap.