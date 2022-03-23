US plan aims to end racial, ethnic discrimination in home appraisals

RELATED: State assembly holds hearing on racial disparities in housing, advocates call for review of federal standards
The plan is part of a broader federal effort to address a wealth gap that systemic inequality has perpetuated.
Among the 21 in the plan is a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry.
Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so buyers can receive a mortgage.
An analysis by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac shows appraisers are more likely to undervalue homes in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. This form of discrimination widens the racial wealth gap.
