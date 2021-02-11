Racist graffiti found near Chinese American International School in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Someone scrawled racist graffiti across from a school in San Francisco.

A derogatory term for people of Asian descent was spray-painted on the wall of a parking lot near the Chinese American International School.

A man who was driving his children home from the school says he was at a loss when they saw it. He said, "my children immediately asked me what is that and what does that mean. And, I didn't have an answer for them at the time because I myself was shocked."

That dad said he was surprised to see graffiti like that in San Francisco. He said he was born in the city and considers it a melting pot.

Police say they have contacted their graffiti team about it.

