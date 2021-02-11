Racist graffiti found near Chinese American International School in San Francisco

A derogatory term for people of Asian descent was spray-painted on the wall of a parking lot near the Chinese American International School.
A man who was driving his children home from the school says he was at a loss when they saw it. He said, "my children immediately asked me what is that and what does that mean. And, I didn't have an answer for them at the time because I myself was shocked."
RELATED: Community groups denounce violence toward Asian Americans in Bay Area and beyond
That dad said he was surprised to see graffiti like that in San Francisco. He said he was born in the city and considers it a melting pot.
Police say they have contacted their graffiti team about it.
VIDEO: Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area