SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain on the way! ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking two storms heading to the Bay Area by the end of the week.
Both rank only a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, starting Thursday night and ending Saturday morning.
"It's mainly Friday. It's coming in two ways with some light-to-moderate rain," said Nicco. "The North Bay will receive the most, the South Bay will receive the least."
Nicco says the wet weather will move north to south, bringing drizzle or light rain Friday morning.
"It could make the commutes slick," said Nicco.
Then as we head into 8 p.m. some light-to-moderate rain may develop in the North Bay, Nicco said.
"By the time we wake up Saturday morning it will be gone," added Nicco.
Both storms are not expected to bring a lot of rain.
"Up to a third of an inch in the North Bay to a tenth of an inch in the heart of bay to a couple of hundredths of an inch in the East Bay and the South Bay," explained Nicco.
He says it's a typical storm for this time of the year.
"Why do we desperately need some rain? We've had a terrible fire season, we are in an extreme drought -- almost the worst up in the North Bay," said Nicco.
However, next week is a different story. We could see more rain on Tuesday.
"We have a 50% to 60 % chance of above normal rainfall," said Nicco. Hopefully, the storm door opens next week."
Two storms could bring light to moderate rain to Bay Area by end of this week, before possible soaking next week
STORM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News