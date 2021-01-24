San Francisco Bay Area rain: Strongest storm of season to slam region with flooding rain, even snow this week

LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
"A major pattern change began today and it's going to continue next week. We have a chance of rain every single day starting Sunday through Friday," said Nicco.
It will be mainly dry on Saturday, but by mid-afternoon on Sunday, we'll see a cold front and start of the wet weather.
LiveDoppler7 showing mainly light showers moving through the Bay Area this afternoon. Likely seeing a wintry mix up around Mt Hamilton. Showers stay in the forecast through 7pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/lqA2dBz8yH— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 24, 2021
By late Tuesday into Wednesday, the Bay Area will see an atmospheric river, bringing heavy rains at times.
That sound you hear is the storm door opening...— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 22, 2021
Our first 3-Strong storm on the way...#StormWatch#BayArea pic.twitter.com/l37oiJfVdl
Light rain is expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, up to a quarter on an inch.
But Nicco is really focused on Wednesday into Thursday when a potential atmospheric river could trigger flooding on roadways, downed trees and power lines and small stream flooding.
"That's our first strong storm of the season," explained Nicco. It's categorized as a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.
Here is the current thinking on our atmospheric river later this week. Still several days away and we will need to fine tune the details but confidence is high for a heavy rain event across the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/iZPtjTPwsa— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 24, 2021
"It comes down at such a fast clip, it's going to cause a lot of damage. We are talking 1 to 3 inches of rain, just on Wednesday alone," said Nicco.
Snow levels are also predicted to drop to 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.
