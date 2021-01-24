storm

San Francisco Bay Area rain: Strongest storm of season to slam region with flooding rain, even snow this week

By , and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grab the umbrella, you'll need it throughout the week. The strongest storm of the season is heading to the Bay Area, potentially bringing heavy rain and even snow, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

"A major pattern change began today and it's going to continue next week. We have a chance of rain every single day starting Sunday through Friday," said Nicco.

It will be mainly dry on Saturday, but by mid-afternoon on Sunday, we'll see a cold front and start of the wet weather.



By late Tuesday into Wednesday, the Bay Area will see an atmospheric river, bringing heavy rains at times.



Light rain is expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, up to a quarter on an inch.

But Nicco is really focused on Wednesday into Thursday when a potential atmospheric river could trigger flooding on roadways, downed trees and power lines and small stream flooding.

"That's our first strong storm of the season," explained Nicco. It's categorized as a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.



RELATED: Strong winter storm could dump up to 6 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada

"It comes down at such a fast clip, it's going to cause a lot of damage. We are talking 1 to 3 inches of rain, just on Wednesday alone," said Nicco.

Snow levels are also predicted to drop to 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.

The strongest storm of the season is heading to the Bay Area, potentially bringing heavy rain and even snow, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.



