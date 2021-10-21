tree fall

Rain brings down tree, causes flooding in San Francisco

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rain brings down tree, causes flooding in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week's much need soaking brought along some problems. In San Francisco, there was flooding and a tree came down.

On the highways, there was steady rain from Marin to the East Bay before and after the sun came up.



Rain after a long break quickly shows you where storm drains are clogged like here at Divisidero and Hayes in San Francisco. It also exposes how vulnerable top heavy Ficus trees are. A 45-foot-tall tree came down on Sutter Street in San Francisco between California and Webster.

RELATED: Bay Area rain storms to grow in strength soaking the region into next week

"I was looking at the TV, and we heard a crash and we thought it was a bus that crashed. But it was a big ole tree that came from over there and landed on some cars," said Derussa Floyd, a San Francisco resident.



RELATED: 'Ready for rain': North Bay on alert for possible atmospheric river this weekend

"Ficus trees have been on our radar when they were planted 45 to 60 years ago. We did not know that this would be happen," said Rachel Gordon, spokesperson with the Department of Public Works.

"They are a beautiful tree with an incredible canopy, but when they get to be this age, their size and how they grow with a different trunk and branch structure, it does make them more vulnerable to falling."

RELATED: What causes power outages? Experts say these are the main triggers

City crews are responding to Thursday's issues, but also bracing for more this weekend.

"We're really on high alert right now to respond to any problems," Gordon said.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofloodingweatherraintree fall
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TREE FALL
CA Drought: Dying trees in Marin Co. to be cut down Tuesday
Video: Tree splits apart after lightning strike near Big Bear
5-month-old survives tree crushing home, sending debris on crib
2 trapped after tree falls down in SF, fire department says
TOP STORIES
Friends defend retired OPD captain after 'horrifying' shootout
Retired OPD captain shot 6 times during robbery attempt
Bay Area company creates cheapest, fastest COVID test on market
Bay Area storms to grow in strength, soak region into next week
Clogged storm drains cause North Bay flooding
Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie, FBI says
Alameda County Fair ready to make changes amidst weekend rain
Show More
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed 1, injured 1 on movie set
CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna, J&J vaccines
No code violations found at Chase Center after death, injuries
Sheriff: Family died from hyperthermia, possible dehydration on trail
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News