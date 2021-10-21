rain

Bay Area rain storms to grow in strength, soak region into next week

By and Andrew Morris
Bay Area storms to grow in strength soaking the region

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you weren't over the rain by now, then get ready. The upcoming days of storms have been upgraded in strength to through at least Monday, with an atmospheric river predicted to hit this weekend.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says a level 3 storm with heavy rain is expected to arrive early Monday morning with strong winds early in the day.

That storm climax comes after several days of storms this week, with breezy conditions and pockets of moderate showers expected to resume early Friday morning, ranging from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

A warm and muggy Thursday night with upper 50's to lower 60's in the region will give way to those storms.

"This one is going to move in from the North and it will bring rainfall to the South Bay," says Tuma.

Before this upcoming Monday, the last time we had a level 3 storm on the Storm Impact Scale? Way back in January.

"It's Sunday night into Monday morning when an atmospheric river moves into Northern California," said Tuma. "It will bring some heavy rain and gusty winds to end the weekend."

Tuma is tracking a lone break in these storms in the later parts of Friday.



"A break in the rain Friday night and Saturday morning," said Tuma. "Saturday afternoon, showers return, but it's Sunday and especially Monday, early Monday morning looks to feature heavy rain and strong winds."

Sunday ranks a 2 on our Storm Impact Scale.

"Some parts of the North Bay have seen over 2" of rainfall the past 48 hours. San Francisco closing in on an inch. The South Bay largely robbed of rain but that changes tomorrow (Friday) morning" tweeted Tuma.

Tuma says "these are totals we typically see in the middle of winter. If these numbers come to fruition, this would end our fire season."

