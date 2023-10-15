'End the bloodshed': Thousands take to San Francisco streets, rallying in support of Palestinians

Thousands marched through the streets of San Francisco Saturday in support of the people of Palestine, as war escalates in the Middle East.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands marched through the streets of San Francisco Saturday in support of the people of Palestine, as war escalates in the Middle East.

"People are enraged. So many people have died already," said Wassim Hage, rally organizer. "There have been protests around the world -- hundreds and hundreds of millions of people pouring out around the world -- and we're proud of the Bay Area for showing up."

"We are calling for a cease-fire, end the violence, end the bloodshed," said Wael Buhaissy. "Yesterday, I lost a cousin, his son and granddaughter -- two years old -- were killed in an Israeli bombing. We are all losing family. Our families, our people are getting slaughtered."

"There are over 300 killed in less than few days," said Marwa Mahmoud, who was at the rally with her young children. "Women are being killed as well. Civilians are being killed. We want it to stop."

And, concerns are mounting for loved ones in Gaza, with Israel ordering more than one million people to evacuate.

"Family friends in Gaza had to evacuate. My family in the West Bank, they can't go outside. Everything's closed down. They're staying inside," said Ishaq Mug. "What am I supposed to do? How am I supposed to sleep? How am I supposed to eat when we're here in the States and we can't help? And this is our only way of helping."

"I have family in Gaza," added Buhaissy. "I was just texting with my cousin. They have nowhere else to go. There is no place safe. They're being ordered to evacuate and leave, but there is nowhere to go."

