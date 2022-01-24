LA Rams ban tickets sales to 49ers fans in Bay Area for NFC Championship

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Rams are not taking any chances. The team announced they would be limiting ticket sales to only residents of the "Greater Los Angeles region." They will be monitoring residency based on credit card billing addresses at checkout and "orders by residents outside of the Greater Los Angeles region will be canceled without notice and refunds given."
It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they're trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography.— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022
IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn't even in the title game yet pic.twitter.com/G8VmbG9muv
Bay Area 49ers fans can still buy tickets off the secondary market; the cheapest seats are going for well over $600 with midfield tickets averaging over $5,000.
The Niners and Rams last met in Week 18 with the Faithful taking turning into SoFi Stadium into a sea of red taking away the home field advantage L.A.
Rams coach Sean McVay said the Rams were surprised by the volume of Niners fans at that game.
"It did catch us off guard," McVay said. "There was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise."
Rams quarterback Matt Stafford even had to go to a silent count, which is usually done by a road team to continue calling plays in a loud stadium.
The Rams held off Tom Brady and the Bucs to win yesterday, and on Saturday, Robbie Gould and the 49ers won on a walk-off field goal.