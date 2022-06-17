Recall: More than 400K pill bottles recalled for not meeting child-resistant packaging requirements

The recalls, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), include pill bottles sold at supermarkets nationwide.
The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.
There's nothing wrong with the medication but the bottles don't meet standards for child resistance. That means a child could open them and accidentally ingest the medications inside.
All the bottles are branded by either Walgreens or Kroger.
The specific bottles covered under the recall are listed on the CPSC's website, as well as both retail store websites.
CPSC is recalling:
The agency said the packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
No injuries due to the hazard have been reported, CPSC said.
Consumers are advised to "immediately" store the recalled products in a safe location and contact either Kroger or Aurohealth to get information on how to properly dispose of or return the product and receive a refund.