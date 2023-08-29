  • Watch Now

NWS issues Red Flag Warning for parts of Napa Co., 1st for Bay Area since October 2021

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 8:44PM
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 8:44PM
A red flag warning indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the interior North Bay mountains ahead of dry and windy conditions on Wednesday.

The warning will take effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to expire on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

VIDEO: How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history

"Conditions for rapid fire spread will be most prominent along the higher terrain in eastern Napa County," the NWS says.

Officials are warning residents to not burn outdoors and to keep in touch with local officials for the most up-to-date information.

The NWS says this is the first time since October 2021 that they have issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
