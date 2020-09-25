Weather

Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area: Here's where fire danger will be highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the Bay Area, as dry, high winds are expect to sweep into the region amid a grueling heat wave.

The warning goes into effect Saturday night at 9 p.m. and lasts through Monday morning. Winds are expected to be highest and fire danger most acute in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys.



Winds are expected to gust "well over 30 miles per hour at times," says ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma. (See his full fire danger forecast in the video above.)

The reason these sorts of offshore winds are so dangerous during fire season is as the winds come over the hills and mountains, they speed up. The air also compresses itself as it comes down the mountain, explains Tuma, which heats up and dries out the atmosphere around it, creating prime fire conditions.

Because of elevated fire conditions, PG&E has issued a PSPS Watch for much of Northern California, including the North Bay, Peninsula and parts of the East Bay.

"PG&E may need to cut power this weekend to parts of Northern California due to an increased risk that its equipment could spark a wildfire," said company spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

As of Friday morning, no official PSPS (or Public Safety Power Shutoff) has been declared, but the utility's meteorologists are monitoring the weather forecast.

If a PSPS is issued, PG&E will notify affected customers two days in advance with an estimated time of power shutoff and an estimated time of restoration, said Sarkissian.

Many of the areas of greatest concern have been afflicted with devastating wildfires since early August. While the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complexes are all between 98% and 100% contained, there's concern that this weekend's weather could fan flames in those areas.
