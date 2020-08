Bay Area wakes up to ominous, red skies amid raging wildfires

The most ominous sunrise over #Vacaville right now as the #LNULightningComplex fire continues to burn. pic.twitter.com/GGbAoiPCra — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) August 19, 2020

“We are at the mercy of mother nature.”

“We have no more to give on the front lines.”

CalFire #CaliforniaFires #Update this morning. pic.twitter.com/NJvJLrPQBN — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 19, 2020

Car outside overnight probably looks like this now.#CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/TkyUfLkczB — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 19, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area woke up Wednesday to ominous red skies and the smell of smoke as wildfires raging around the region impact our air quality.Live ABC7 News cameras around the Bay Area showed hazy skies in the East Bay, North Bay and San Francisco around 8 a.m. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco the wildfire haze and air quality issues could be around for a bit.In fact, the "worst air quality in the world" is on the Peninsula."It's going to be hard to get away from the poor air quality," said Nicco. "Today we are under a Spare the Air day , but if you look at how the fires are raging out of control, the smoke isn't going anywhere for several days." ABC7 News Reporter Julian Glover captured video of a red sun rise over Vacaville."The most ominous sunrise over #Vacaville right now as the #LNULightningComplex fire continues to burn," tweeted Glover.