SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As millions of Californians prepare to vote by mail in the November 2020 election, the state has launched a new tool that lets you see exactly where your ballot is.
If you go to vote.ca.gov, you'll see an option for "Where's My Ballot?" Click on that, enter your name, birthday and zip code, and you'll be able to see exactly where your ballot is.
RELATED: California voter registration reaches highest point in 68 years
Right now, the information available isn't too exciting - ballots get sent out the first week of October in California. But you can enter your phone number or email to get updates when your ballot is on its way to you, back on its way to the county after you vote, and when it's been received and counted.
"It's great for transparency, great for accountability and great for confidence in vote by mail," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla told ABC7 News.
"Vote by mail is nothing new in California and nothing new in states across the country," Padilla added. "It's probably the safest way to vote this November given the COVID-19 pandemic."
ALSO: Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips
As long as your ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3, your vote will be counted in California. Return postage is prepaid, so you should be able to drop it in your mailbox or any ballot drop-off location.
See our full interview with Secretary of State Alex Padilla in the video at the top of this story.
New website lets you track your mail-in ballot, see when it's counted
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More