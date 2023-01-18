Missing cabinet doors leave homeowner stuck in middle of remodel

Some missing cabinet doors were made in Los Angeles and shipped via FedEx to the homeowner in San Pablo, but they did not arrive.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- It all started in San Pablo with Kyieta Bullock's kitchen remodel. Work there had ground to a halt.

"As the contractor was working on the cabinets, there were some pieces missing," says Bullock. "So they couldn't really finish."

Some missing cabinet doors were made in Los Angeles and shipped via FedEx to her home in San Pablo, but they did not arrive. Bullock and her husband both contacted FedEx, asking where the package was.

"We have to be there to sign it," she said. "So we are stuck like hostage at home waiting for the package to get here."

That's when Bullock's husband, Isaac, said: "Why don't you call Michael Finney?"

"I said, 'Yes, I am going to call Michael Finney, 7 On Your Side. That's exactly what I'm going to do.' He didn't think I was going to do it. That Sunday I emailed you," Bullock said.

One line in her email caught Michael Finney's attention, "Michael Finney, you help me get my kitchen finished you and your family can have a superb home-cooked meal!"

Well, that got us here at 7 On Your Side going, and we checked in with FedEx. The company tracked down the problem immediately and made things right in record time.

"So the panel doors came. I'm like, 'All right!' And then later on, not even an hour, one of the executives calls my husband," Bullock said.

So all's well that ends well.

Bullock says, "Thank you for that. I appreciate that."

