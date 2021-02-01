COVID-19 impact: Los Gatos elementary schools return for in-person learning

The Blossom Hill Bee is welcoming elementary school kids back to school in Los Gatos this morning. pic.twitter.com/MkQtIrVyKQ — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 1, 2021

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Los Gatos Elementary schools opened Monday for in-person learning for the first time since March.This comes just as the California teacher's union sent a letter to the governor saying it is too soon. The union says teachers need to be vaccinated and the number of COVID-19 cases needs to go down before classrooms open.Support for reopening appears to be high in Los Gatos. The principal for Blossom Hill Elementary said 300 of the school's 515 kids decided to return.Some parents felt nervous but also happy as they dropped their kids off for the first day."I have mixed emotions. We are excited. She (her daughter) has been VERY excited, so that helped make the decision a little bit easier. I think they need to be in-person to have the social interaction. But at the end of the day, it is still scary because COVID is still around," said parent Roshni Desai.The Principal at Blossom Hill said she has been consumed with planning a safe return to school. The students were spaced out as soon as they arrived with different entrances assigned to them."The gates are laid out by grade level. When the children enter, they have their temperature taken, hands sanitized, then head into class where there are social distancing markers around the school," said Principal Lisa Reynolds.Kindergarten through second grade returned Monday. Third through fifth will start next week.We asked the principal about the California Teachers Union's stance that it is too soon to reopen."The Blossom Hill staff is delighted to be here," she said.Parents in Los Gatos can choose to continue distance learning at home.