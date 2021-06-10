emmys

ABC7's Wayne Freedman honored by NATAS with lifetime achievement award for reporting career

ABC7's Wayne Freedman honored with lifetime achievement award

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In recognition of his lifetime achievement, ABC7 Reporter Wayne Freedman received the prestigious Governors' Award from the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, earning his record 54th Emmy Award.

Take an entertaining look back at Wayne's four-decade career and his masterful approach to storytelling, plus hear his perspective on journalism then and now...

Congratulations, Wayne!

