Researchers at Stanford University create gel that can help prevent wildfires

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Researchers at Stanford University say they have developed a way to stop fires from starting -- a possible solution to California's wildfire threat.
It involves this gel-like fluid. Researchers worked with the Cal-Fire to test it on grass. The gel is applied to a fire prone areas and lasts a lot longer than other fire prevention methods.
A video released by Stanford shows how quickly a fire spreads on untreated grass. On treated grass, the fire quickly goes out.
Stanford researchers say the hydrogel has the potential to make wildland firefighting much more proactive, rather than reactive.
