Researchers at Stanford University create gel that can help prevent wildfires

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Researchers at Stanford University say they have developed a way to stop fires from starting -- a possible solution to California's wildfire threat.It involves this gel-like fluid. Researchers worked with the Cal-Fire to test it on grass. The gel is applied to a fire prone areas and lasts a lot longer than other fire prevention methods. video released by Stanford shows how quickly a fire spreads on untreated grass. On treated grass, the fire quickly goes out.Stanford researchers say the hydrogel has the potential to make wildland firefighting much more proactive, rather than reactive.