Several people were evacuated as flames shot into the air on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.A gas explosion outside the Hong Kong Lounge II is what sparked the fire, forcing people like Emmy Sobel to leave their homes."Some man came to my door and told me I had to get out, so I grabbed my dog and I just kinda grabbed some shoes and ran out of the house," Emmy said.The Red Cross is assisting those who cannot go home tonight.Some streets in the area will be closed overnight, officials said.