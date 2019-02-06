GEARY GAS EXPLOSION

Residents rushed to evacuate amid gas explosion, fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco

Several people were evacuated as flames shot unto the air on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco. (SKY7)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Several people were evacuated as flames shot into the air on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.

A gas explosion outside the Hong Kong Lounge II is what sparked the fire, forcing people like Emmy Sobel to leave their homes.

"Some man came to my door and told me I had to get out, so I grabbed my dog and I just kinda grabbed some shoes and ran out of the house," Emmy said.

VIDEO: Audio captures terror after gas explosion, fire in San Francisco

The Red Cross is assisting those who cannot go home tonight.

Some streets in the area will be closed overnight, officials said.

Take a look at full coverage on the gas explosion and fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.

