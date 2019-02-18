Sausalito residents spoke out during the public comment section of a city council meeting this morning and expressed concerns about what caused a mudslide Thursday morning and what will be done to prevent another one from happening.The meeting was held so the city council could vote to ratify a proclamation of a local emergency.Caryn Sachs lost her carport and storage room to the slide. She can see her grandmother's artwork in the rubble and wants to be an active part of the recovery plan. She also wants to know more about previous work done in the area."Now I have noticed, post slide, that work had been done, prior work had been done, on the slide area," she said. "I don't know when or who did it, but I would like to know more about the history of the work done on that slide area."Susan Gordon was inside her duplex when it slid down some 200 yards and hit another home. After losing her house and belongings in Thursday's slide, she also wants to know more. Gordon has heard about work done after a 1982 mudslide and now has questions."I am not blaming anyone at this point," she said. "There are a lot of factors involved and concern. Sometimes things don't get passed on. It is really important to do a geological map of those areas, where they were dumping the dirt. The best thing to do is come together and be reasonable.Gordon went on to say, "I am in trauma and shock. This is going to take some while. I never know when I am going to remember something I have lost. My life is gone, I have to build from here every day."City officials say they don't want anyone in the washed out area right now because it is too dangerous.The city council did unanimously approve the proclamation of emergency. This topic will be on the council's agenda again next week.