Police are investigating a case of shoplifting at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco's Union Square, where a group of suspects bolted out the store with designer bags in hand before jumping into waiting cars.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif (KGO) -- In the East Bay, Walnut Creek police will beef up their presence at the Nordstrom store at Broadway Plaza.The move is to stop "grab and run thefts" which have happened at this location.Nordstrom asked Walnut Creek for help and will reimburse the city.Officers will have to volunteer for the assignment.The city council unanimously approved the deal Tuesday night.