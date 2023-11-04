  • Watch Now

Revel to discontinue electric moped-sharing service in SF and NY

Saturday, November 4, 2023 8:58PM
Revel is saying goodbye to its electric moped scooters you've probably seen around San Francisco, with service stopping on November 18.

The transportation company announced it will discontinue its moped service in San Francisco and New York.

Company executives say they will focus on their electric ride-hailing and EV charging ventures.

They're currently developing large public fast-charging networks here in the Bay Area and on the east coast.

Service will stop on November 18.

