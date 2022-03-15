crime

2 suspects arrested in Father's Day shooting in Richmond that killed 3, injured 5, police say

This Sunday, June 20, 2021 image shows the scene of a shooting in Richmond, Calif. that left 3 people dead and 5 injured during a house party on Father's Day. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Richmond last Father's Day, Richmond PD said Tuesday.

That shooting left three people dead and sent five others to the hospital.

It happened outside a house party on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Tuesday, investigators announced the arrest of 27-year-old Enrique Ramirez-Calmo of Oakland and an 18-year-old suspect whose name is not being released.

The name of the 18-year-old is not being released at this time, due to him being underage at the time of the crime.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged both suspects with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

VIDEO: Neighbors describe hearing gunshots as 3 killed, 5 wounded at Richmond party
EMBED More News Videos

Richmond police now say they are looking for at least two suspects in a shooting rampage that killed three people and injured five others last night outside a house party.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondoaklandarrestcrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshootingpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Child's body found in Merced home is missing girl from Hayward
Officials warn drivers to watch out for gas thieves amid high prices
Merced PD looking for homicide suspect after child found dead in home
Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire
TOP STORIES
Child's body found in Merced home is missing girl from Hayward
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Oakland teachers get engaged at Glenview Elementary
Show More
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Can US implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine?
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
SF educators camp out at district HQ demanding unpaid checks
More TOP STORIES News