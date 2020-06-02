Richmond man accused of cannibalizing 90-year-old grandmother, 'digging in her flesh'

By Bay City News

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Richmond man was arrested this week on suspicion of murder and was reportedly found attempting to eat the victim's body when law enforcement officers arrived, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Police received a report around 2:10 p.m. Monday of a woman on the ground bleeding and a man standing near her at a residence on the 1200 block of Club Court, according to Richmond police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.


Officers arrived at the residence to find 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick standing over 90-year-old Ruby Wallick, his grandmother, and digging in her flesh.

Officers used a Taser stun gun to partially subdue Dwayne Wallick before a physical altercation was required to handcuff him. Paramedics declared Ruby Wallick dead at the scene.


Dwayne Wallick was taken to a hospital for a physical health evaluation, according to Pomeroy. He will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility once he is released from the hospital.
