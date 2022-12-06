Zepeda wins Richmond City Council seat after name drawing out of Christmas bag

Here's a look at the moment when a political office was decided by drawing a name out of a Christmas bag.

Cesar Zepeda has been elected to the Richmond City Council after his name was pulled out of a Christmas bag. Here's how it shook out.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Cesar Zepeda has been elected as Richmond City Councilman for District 2 in a tie-breaking name drawing.

The drawing happened after both Zepeda and Andrew Butt received exactly 1,921 votes.

Because of the tie, it came down to chance. On Tuesday, both candidates wrote down their name, put it in an envelope, and put the envelopes in a Christmas bag.

After the bag was shaken multiple times, and even both envelopes were accidentally draw, Zepeda's name was eventually drawn.

The last time there was a tie in Contra Costa County was in 2018. In a race for the director of the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District, each candidate received 51 votes. The tie was broken with a roll of the dice.

