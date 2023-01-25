VIDEO: Richmond High substitute teacher fired after slamming student to ground

The now fired substitute teacher may face charges as district attorney reviews the case

A Richmond substitute teacher has been fired after a video went viral showing him slamming a student to the ground and shoving him out of the class.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A teacher in Richmond has been fired after a video went viral showing him slamming a student to the ground and then shoving him out of the classroom. Now, police are investigating the incident with the possibility of charges being filed.

The video that quickly went viral shows the substitute teacher exchanging words with the student before grabbing and slamming him on the ground, as other students watched in disbelief.

The teacher then forces the student out of the classroom.

According to the West Contra Costa School District, the student had made a racial slur prior to the incident.

VIDEO: Black mannequin head reportedly used as 'mascot' for Bay Area high school stunt team

"There is no justifying it. I just think he could have taken better precautions like calling the principal or some other authority. It was a bad move. I'll say that," expressed Rogelio Casillas, a student at Richmond High School.

A parent, Irma Beltran found the teacher's actions disturbing.

"I felt angry," she told us.

The incident has rattled Richmond High. On Tuesday, ABC7 News was given cell phone video of a gathering organized by the Black Student Union. They addressed other students denouncing the use of any racial slurs and also asking the school to ensure everyone's safety.

Those who have been taught by the substitute teacher say he's liked by students.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools



"He was a pretty cool guy from when he substituted in my classroom," added Casillas.

"He was a normal teacher. He was just there if we needed him," expressed Fatima Ramos, another student.

The school district fired the teacher and issued this statement: "The student is safe with their family, and our school and district are fully investigating the incident."

Also investigating the incident is Richmond police. So far, it's not clear if charges will be filed against the teacher.

"We will finish our investigation, conduct our interviews and we will forward the report to the district attorney and they will review the case and make an ultimate filling decision as far as whether this amounts to a felony crime or a misdemeanor crime, and what charges shall be filed if any," revealed Sgt. Donald Patchin.

TAKE ACTION: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live