Police standoff with barricaded person shuts down WB I-80 in Richmond, CHP says

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A police standoff with a person barricaded in a vehicle shuts down lanes on Interstate 80 in Richmond on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of person on the freeway as the CHP helped close lanes as authorities detain the person.

All lanes in both directions at Central Ave. were reportedly closed at 1:18 p.m. due to police activity, according to 511 SF Bay.

Then, at 1:37 p.m., the eastbound directions were reopened, the traffic agency said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.