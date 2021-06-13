Frustration among Bay Area riders as Uber, Lyft prices soar across US

Demand for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft is rising and the riders are now seeing much more expensive rides.
Out of Uber, Lyft, and taxis it used to be obvious on which one was cheaper but not anymore, as the demand for all three is rising.
"We're getting back to 'normal'," said one man as he laughed.
And getting back to normal means people want to go places and get rides to those places.
"You have a large demand of rides but a small supply of drivers right now," said Chris Gerace who is a contributor to a site known as The Rideshare Guy.
Lkhagvaa Dulmaa or Larry, is an Uber and Lyft driver who says the last two months have been really good to him.
"I start driving and I make way big money," says Dulma.
A quick glance at the driver surge prices in parts of the Bay Area and it's obvious that drivers are in hot demand, especially in the East and South Bays, that is until there are more drivers riders will likely continue to pay.
"It's much much more expensive," says rider Kate Konoenko
"My house is like a mile and a half from hers and it's like a $30 Uber these days which is just completely impractical," says Ian St. Louis.
"Totally mind blowing compared to what it used to be," said Julion Buendia.
"My friend just came and visited from Connecticut and she arrived last night and the Uber cost was like $70" says Coral Sisk.
"It was cheaper to just take a regular taxi cab and faster than getting an Uber at that time," said Anthony Leanos.
Experts say some drivers have opted to do food delivery instead, others have found new jobs, and some continue to take unemployment instead of coming back. Not those like our friend Larry who says he sees the demand and is helping meet it.
It's up in the air as to how long we'll see higher rideshare prices, experts we talked with believe at least three months and in many cases up until unemployment benefits come to an end for some people.