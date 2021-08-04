Personal Finance

Rihanna becomes self-made billionaire, world's wealthiest female musician with $1.7 billion worth

By GMA Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Rihanna is world's wealthiest female musician

LOS ANGELES -- Singer, actress and entrepreneur Rihanna has put in a lot of hard "work" and now she's a billionaire.

Forbes estimates the Grammy winner's worth is now $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second to Oprah as richest entertainer.

While Rihanna is known for her number one hits like "Work," "Umbrella" and "We Found Love," and starring in big budget films like "Ocean's 8," she is also a fashion icon.

In 2017, Rihanna teamed up with French company, LVMH -- the fashion house behind Louis Vuitton and Dior -- to launch her now wildly popular Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

The following year, she spearheaded Savage by Fenty, a lingerie line aimed at body positivity and inclusivity.

"The majority of her $1.7 billion estimated net worth is not from singing but from cosmetics," Forbes editor Kerry Dolan told "GMA." "From a super-successful cosmetics line which, when it was launched, drew lots of praise because there were something, like, more than 40 shades for all range of skin tones, which was something that at the time, not very many cosmetics lines had been that inclusive."

While Fenty's luxury clothing line was shut down earlier this year, the brand catapulted the singer-turned-mogul into billionaire status.

Rihanna joins the coveted Forbes list as one of Hollywood's most successful female self-made entrepreneurs that includes Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

This week, Reese Witherspoon sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, which is behind HBO's "Big Little Lies" and Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere, for an estimated $900 million. While she may not be a billionaire yet, she's not far behind.

"Women are making more headway, slowly but surely as super-successful entrepreneurs," said Dolan. "So we will see more famous artists, entertainers, performers go into a successful entrepreneurial vein. It's been proved as a proven formula for some people so others would like to try it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecelebrityrihannamusic newsu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News