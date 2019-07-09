Houston Road Rage Shooting: Family faces long recovery after shots from AR-15 style rifle sparks fireworks, fire inside car

COURT DOCUMENTS: Father cut off 18YO man on the road. After exchange of words, teen later pulls an AR 15 and shot rounds into the father’s car. 1 & 2 year old kids inside car were badly burned cause fireworks inside were sparked, lit car on fire. #Abc13 https://t.co/7m8zjkqFYZ pic.twitter.com/bMZnLnuHLK — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) July 8, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5383364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect who shot into car carrying family of 4 and caused fireworks to go off surrenders, sheriff says

HOUSTON -- The family who was burned after fireworks exploded in their car says their two small children are still recovering. The family of four was injured during a road rage incident on July 4.Deputies say 18-year-old Bayron Rivera fired a gun at the family because he was upset the family's father cut him off on the road.The family tells our sister station ABC13 Eyewitness News their 1-year-old underwent surgery Monday and is recovering.The father and the 2-year-old, however, are still hospitalized.They said the burns from the explosion left one of the children unrecognizable.Deputies say the investigation showed Rivera used an AR-15 style rifle to fire into the family's car.They say the family and Rivera did not know each other.Rivera surrendered to deputies Sunday and is now being held on a $120,000 bond."Our main concern has been to the two children that have been severely injured and face a very long long recovery," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a press conference.The lead lieutenant on the case says Rivera told them he did not know children were in the car at the time of the shooting.