Houston Road Rage Shooting: Family faces long recovery after shots from AR-15 style rifle sparks fireworks, fire inside car

HOUSTON -- The family who was burned after fireworks exploded in their car says their two small children are still recovering. The family of four was injured during a road rage incident on July 4.

Deputies say 18-year-old Bayron Rivera fired a gun at the family because he was upset the family's father cut him off on the road.


The family tells our sister station ABC13 Eyewitness News their 1-year-old underwent surgery Monday and is recovering.

The father and the 2-year-old, however, are still hospitalized.

They said the burns from the explosion left one of the children unrecognizable.

VIDEO: Suspect who shot into car carrying family of 4 and caused fireworks to go off surrenders, sheriff says
Deputies say the investigation showed Rivera used an AR-15 style rifle to fire into the family's car.

They say the family and Rivera did not know each other.

Rivera surrendered to deputies Sunday and is now being held on a $120,000 bond.

"Our main concern has been to the two children that have been severely injured and face a very long long recovery," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a press conference.

The lead lieutenant on the case says Rivera told them he did not know children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

