purse snatching

Sketch released of man wanted in Palo Alto purse snatching

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Police on Saturday released a sketch of a man suspected of grabbing a woman's purse and dragging her several feet last month on University Avenue in Palo Alto.

The woman was looking down at her phone while walking in the 100 block of University about 9 p.m. December 11, when the suspect rode up from behind and grabbed her purse, Palo Alto police said.

The woman held on and was dragged several feet before letting go.

She chased the suspect while screaming for help, as the robber rode away north on High Street, police said.

The victim met with a police artist, resulting in a sketch of the suspect on Saturday.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-forties with a thin build, short curly black hair, about 6-feet-1 and weighing 170 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a charcoal gray jacket and black pants. The model of the bicycle he was riding is unknown.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloaltotipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palo altopurse snatchingrobberysketchsuspect profilesuspect imagespalo altoarmed robbery
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
PURSE SNATCHING
2nd East Bay hair salon is target of purse theft
Surveillance video captures violent purse snatching
Purse snatchers try to get away with $75k, run over woman
Hit and run suspect allegedly caught with 15 stolen purses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News