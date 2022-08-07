Roger Earl Mosley, known for role on 'Magnum P.I.' dies at 83 after crash, family says

The cast of Magnum PI, from left, Roger E. Mosley, Tom Selleck, and Larry Manetti are seen backstage at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City.

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Roger Earl Mosley, best known for his role in the hit show "Magnum P.I.," has died at age 83, according to his family.

Mosley played helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the show, which aired on CBS from 1980 to 1988. He portrayed a former Marine who ran a helicopter and tour service in Hawaii, often flying Tom Selleck's private investigator around the islands to help him solve cases.

Mosley also made appearances on the rebooted version of "Magnum P.I." in 2019. Over his long career, he appeared in multiple films as well as series such as "Night Court," "Kung Fu," and "Sanford and Son." He also reunited with his former co-star in an episode of "Las Vegas," in which Selleck portrayed the owner of the Montecito casino.

Roger E. Mosley Roger E. Mosley arrives at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City. AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Mosley's family says he was involved in a car crash in the Lynwood area last week that left him paralyzed in the hospital. His daughter announced on Facebook that Mosley died on Sunday.

His daughter Ch-a Mosley wrote: "He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong."

His family says he still receives fan mail and requests for autographs from his role as T.C.

Mosley grew up in and continued to reside in the Los Angeles area. He and his wife, Antoinette Laudermick, were together for nearly 60 years and they had three children together.