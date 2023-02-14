Consumer warnings for those looking for love - or chocolate - this Valentine's Day

The FBI says anyone can be a victim of a romance scam, but the most likely are women -- 2 to 1 over men -- especially over 60.

From romance scammers to misleading candy packaging, here are a few things to look out for this Valentine's Day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The FBI is trying to make sure today that your Valentine is the real deal and not some fake who just wants to rip you off.

Robert Tripp is the Special Agent in charge of the FBI San Francisco field office.

He tells me, "It's truly a reprehensible fraud, because it preys upon the very best of us. It preys upon our desire to make a connection with people, and it preys upon our desire to help people."

The FBI says anyone can be a victim of a romance scam, but the most likely are women -- 2 to 1 over men. Especially targeted: women over 60 years of age.

"Some things to look out for is a developing relationship with somebody you've never met in person," Special Agent Tripp says. "Also we ask victims to be wary of any kind of a crisis in the supposed romantic interest's life that requires the victim to send money."

If you are victimized the FBI wants you to report the crime, which you can do on their website.

Now let's shift our conversation over to something a little different: Valentine's Day candy. If you are a last-minute Valentine's Day shopper, I have some interesting pictures for you to see.

MousePrint.org posted a blog about the heart-shaped Whitman's Samplers. These are an American classic.

When you open the box, there are 11 pieces of candy... and a good amount of plastic holding those pieces in place. When Mouse Print took out the plastic, the candy didn't even take up half of the box! Mouse Print says the box of chocolates costs $7.99 at Walgreens.

Your takeaway? Check the weight when buying candy. Right on the front of the box it says "net weight: 5.1 ounces."

7 On Your Side reached out to the company, Russel Stover, but did not hear back by air time.

