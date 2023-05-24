  • Watch Now

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis formally enters 2024 Presidential race, files FEC paperwork

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 7:10PM
FL Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare presidential run with Elon Musk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign during a social media event on Twitter with Elon Musk on Wednesday night.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign has filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission, officially launching his campaign committee ahead of his anticipated online announcement tonight.

The FEC filing formally enters him in the race for the White House.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid in conversation with Elon Musk: Sources

Formally entering the race enables the governor to solicit donations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

