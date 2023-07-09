The waiting game continues this weekend for passengers on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which remains docked in San Francisco.

'Go with the flow': Ruby Princess passengers anxious to leave as ship repairs continue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The waiting game continues this weekend for passengers on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which remains docked in San Francisco.

The ship was supposed to be in Alaska by now but a crash damaged the hull of the vessel while it was docking on Thursday.

A new departure date has been announced for 4 p.m. Sunday if repairs can be done and approved the U.S. Coast Guard by then. In the meantime, those on board are trying to make the best of it.

"It's Hello Kitty day. We stepped off the cruise ship for some Giants game fun," said Anita Lawhon.

RELATED: Damaged, delayed Ruby Princess won't depart San Francisco until Sunday, cruise line says

Lawhon took in a Giants game Saturday with her husband and friends, but it's not what they had planned. The group was supposed to be sailing to Alaska on the Ruby Princess. The ship was scheduled to depart three days ago.

"Now we have decided to make lemonade out of lemons. We're going to the Giants game and playing it by ear," said Lawhon.

"We thought maybe it was cursed. We were a little worried. It's working out well now," said passenger Debbie Lombardi.

Lombardi and Lawhon have chosen to stay on board the ship, which could set sail on Sunday. That's when Coast Guard and Princess officials say repairs should be complete on the vessel. Those repairs are progressing.

MORE: Search suspended for man who fell from Carnival cruise ship

On Friday, our cameras captured a large hole in the ship's hull near the stern.

On Saturday, the hole appeared to be sealed.

"Yes we're going to miss a couple of ports, but we're going to be compensated in a certain way, a good deal. You can't control it. You just have to go with the flow," said passenger Jennifer Ma.

Princess Cruises is offering passengers two options:

MORE: Man allegedly hid secret camera in bathroom of Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Stay on board for a shortened 7-day cruise and get a 75% refund and 75% discount toward a future voyage or leave the ship and get a full refund and 50% off a future cruise.

"So they're not making all the stops. It's not what I signed up to do," said passenger Dan Faltings.

Dan and Debbie Faltings from Livermore say they've had enough stress and disappointment for one trip -- they're going home.

"I feel disappointed. At this point, our mood has changed. I'd rather do it at a different time when we can just get on the boat and have our cruise," said Debbie Faltings.

MORE: Record-setting year for cruising out of San Francisco predicted

"It's all good. Safety is what matters," Lawhon said.

Others on board say they're here for the duration.

"We're all from different areas. We've already planned this. Why not stay?" said Shirley Bartel.

Princess says passengers have until 11 a.m. Sunday to decide if they stay on board or get off the ship. An investigation into Thursday's docking accident is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live