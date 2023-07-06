Ruby Princess cruise ship visibly damaged after hitting Pier 27 in San Francisco while docking

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Ruby Princess cruise ship hit Pier 27 in San Francisco while docking Thursday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

The Coast Guard says there is damage to both the ship's hull and the dock. Princess Cruise confirmed the collision in a statement, saying there were no injuries and guests and crew were not in danger.

Damage to the Ruby Princess cruise ship is pictured at San Francisco's Pier 27 on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Paul Zasso

Princess Cruise described the collision as "unexpected contact" as they were docking just after 6 a.m. and said people are currently off-boarding.

There is also an assessment of the damage taking place, and it is unclear on whether there will be delays for the ship's 4 p.m. departure for Alaska.

The ship had 3,328 guests on board with 1,159 crew members and was completing a 10-day cruise to Alaska that left San Francisco on June 28.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.