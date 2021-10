EMBED >More News Videos The family of a missing runner spoke exclusively to ABC7 News, sharing their heartbreak, but also their hope that he's out there alive.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The official search for a missing Berkeley man will resume this weekend.Philip Kreycik was last seen July 10 when he left home to go running in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.Alameda County Sheriff's Office searchers will be out there on Saturday, along with volunteers.Investigators said in a press conference last week they had turned up no promising clues.