'Rust' investigators receive FBI forensic reports, await actor Alec Baldwin phone records

Evidence released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office includes Alec Baldwin during his interview with investigators, as well as texts and body camera footage.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico authorities are making significant progress in the investigation of the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie set.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office has received forensic reports from the FBI, which include firearms and ballistic analysis.

Investigators say they are also finalizing their review of latent fingerprints and DNA evidence.

All that remains now is working with Suffolk County, New York authorities to review actor and producer Alec Baldwin's phone records. Once that process is complete, the case will be handed over to the Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office to make a charging decision.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of "Rust" in October when a firearm held by Baldwin went off as they were rehearsing a scene.

