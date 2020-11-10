60-foot Christmas tree to be decorated at the California Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- In Sacramento, the Capitol Christmas tree has arrived and it's ready to be decorated.This year's tree is a white fir. It's 60 feet tall, donated to the state from Shasta County.The tree will be decorated with about 25,000 ornaments.Usually there's a big tree lighting spectacular with the governor, but because of the pandemic, that public event is canceled and the ceremony will be virtual this year.It's set for November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, at 6 p.m.