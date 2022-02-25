entertainment

Sally Kellerman, known for her role as 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84

According to a spokesperson, Kellerman died in her sleep due to heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills.
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- Sally Kellerman, best known for her role as U.S. Army Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 film "M*A*S*H," died Thursday morning. She was 84.

Kellerman's role in "M*A*S*H" earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Actress Sally Kellerman portrayed the character Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 Robert Altman war comedy "M*A*S*H."



Her career spanned more than 60 years in television and film, including the original pilot for "Star Trek," the films "Back to School" and several other Altman films including "Welcome to L.A.," "The Player," and "Pret-a-Porter."

Most recently, she starred in the 2016 television series "Decker" and "Maron."

In 2014, she was nominated for an Emmy as "Outstanding Best Guest Performer" for her appearances on "The Young and Restless."

Kellerman was born in Long Beach. She is survived by her son Jack, daughter Claire and mother-in-law Lorraine Krane.

