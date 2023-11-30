  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo files paperwork to run for Congress

KGO logo
Thursday, November 30, 2023 11:23PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has taken a major step toward a run for Congress.

He hasn't made an official announcement yet.

But today, Liccardo filed the paperwork to run for the House seat Anna Eshoo is about to vacate.

RELATED: Bay Area Rep. Anna Eshoo says she's not running for reelection after over 30 years in Congress

Silicon Valley Rep. Anna Eshoo - who earned notoriety for spearheading cybersecurity, innovation and high-tech legislation - plans to end her three-decade congressional career at the end of her term in 2024.

Liccardo served as San Jose's mayor from 2014 to 2022.

Eshoo said last week that she won't be running for re-election next year.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian announced his candidacy for the seat Wednesday.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW